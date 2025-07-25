Valute / GRC
GRC: Gorman-Rupp Company (The)
44.98 USD 0.44 (0.99%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GRC ha avuto una variazione del 0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.33 e ad un massimo di 44.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Gorman-Rupp Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.33 44.98
Intervallo Annuale
30.87 44.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.54
- Apertura
- 44.96
- Bid
- 44.98
- Ask
- 45.28
- Minimo
- 44.33
- Massimo
- 44.98
- Volume
- 256
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.51%
20 settembre, sabato