Moedas / GO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GO: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp
16.88 USD 0.05 (0.30%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GO para hoje mudou para 0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.62 e o mais alto foi 16.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GO Notícias
- Grocery Outlet's 1.1% Comps: Are Green Shoots Turning Into Growth?
- Is ARKO (ARKO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Is Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- RH Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Miss, Guidance Lowered
- GO vs. CHD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Grocery Outlet
- 4 Consumer Product Stocks Showing Resilience Amid Market Headwinds
- Kroger Q2 Earnings Beat, E-commerce Sales Jump, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Grocery Outlet (GO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Why Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Costco's Sales Surge 6.3% in August: What's Behind the Winning Streak?
- TD Cowen highlights 5 retail turnaround stories amid shifting consumer behavior
- Ollie's Bargain Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Rise 5%, Guidance Raised
- Dollar General's Q2 Earnings Beat & Guidance Hike Signal Strong FY25
- GO or CHD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Grocery Outlet names Frank Kerr as new chief store operations officer
- Has Grocery Outlet (GO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- BJ's Wholesale Q2 Earnings Beat, Membership Hits 8M, Outlook Raised
- Walmart Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates but Sales Beat, FY26 View Lifted
- Coty Reports Q4 Loss, LFL Revenues Decline Y/Y, Stock Down 18%
- Lowe's Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Rise Y/Y, View Revised on ADG Inclusion
- Target Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Comparable Sales Decline Y/Y
Faixa diária
16.62 16.92
Faixa anual
10.26 21.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.83
- Open
- 16.65
- Bid
- 16.88
- Ask
- 17.18
- Low
- 16.62
- High
- 16.92
- Volume
- 924
- Mudança diária
- 0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.26%
- Mudança anual
- -3.49%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh