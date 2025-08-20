Valute / GO
GO: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp
16.55 USD 0.42 (2.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GO ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.38 e ad un massimo di 16.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.38 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
10.26 21.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.97
- Apertura
- 16.94
- Bid
- 16.55
- Ask
- 16.85
- Minimo
- 16.38
- Massimo
- 16.98
- Volume
- 5.628 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.37%
20 settembre, sabato