Moedas / GNL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GNL: Global Net Lease Inc
8.08 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GNL para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.03 e o mais alto foi 8.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global Net Lease Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNL Notícias
- Top Preferred Stock, Investment Grade Issuer: Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Global Net Lease stock upgraded to Overweight by KeyBanc on portfolio improvements
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Global Net Lease: The 10% Dividend Yield Likely Won't Be Cut Again (NYSE:GNL)
- Broadstone Net Lease Stock: Thriving From The Doldrums (NYSE:BNL)
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Global Net Lease, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease Q2 2025 slides: Transformation to pure-play net lease REIT completed
- Global Net Lease earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Outfront Media (OUT) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping Well At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- My Biggest Regrets As A REIT Investor
- Underrated And Unloved, AWP CEF's 12.5% Yield Keeps Growing My Retirement (NYSE:AWP)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Global Net Lease Stock: A Little Work Goes A Long Way (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease CEO Weil sells $1.14 million in stock
- Global Net Lease Credit Ratings Upgraded By S&P Global
- The Bulls Are Back
- Global Net Lease upgraded to BB+ after multi-tenant sale cuts debt - S&P
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Stock: Value Destruction At Work
- RCG Ventures Announces the Final Close of $1.8 Billion Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio Acquisition from Global Net Lease
Faixa diária
8.03 8.10
Faixa anual
6.51 8.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.07
- Open
- 8.03
- Bid
- 8.08
- Ask
- 8.38
- Low
- 8.03
- High
- 8.10
- Volume
- 363
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.87%
- Mudança anual
- -4.49%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh