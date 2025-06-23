통화 / GNL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GNL: Global Net Lease Inc
8.05 USD 0.10 (1.23%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GNL 환율이 오늘 -1.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.05이고 고가는 8.16이었습니다.
Global Net Lease Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNL News
- Top Preferred Stock, Investment Grade Issuer: Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Global Net Lease stock upgraded to Overweight by KeyBanc on portfolio improvements
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Global Net Lease: The 10% Dividend Yield Likely Won't Be Cut Again (NYSE:GNL)
- Broadstone Net Lease Stock: Thriving From The Doldrums (NYSE:BNL)
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Global Net Lease, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease Q2 2025 slides: Transformation to pure-play net lease REIT completed
- Global Net Lease earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Outfront Media (OUT) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping Well At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- My Biggest Regrets As A REIT Investor
- Underrated And Unloved, AWP CEF's 12.5% Yield Keeps Growing My Retirement (NYSE:AWP)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Global Net Lease Stock: A Little Work Goes A Long Way (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease CEO Weil sells $1.14 million in stock
- Global Net Lease Credit Ratings Upgraded By S&P Global
- The Bulls Are Back
- Global Net Lease upgraded to BB+ after multi-tenant sale cuts debt - S&P
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Stock: Value Destruction At Work
- RCG Ventures Announces the Final Close of $1.8 Billion Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio Acquisition from Global Net Lease
일일 변동 비율
8.05 8.16
년간 변동
6.51 8.72
- 이전 종가
- 8.15
- 시가
- 8.16
- Bid
- 8.05
- Ask
- 8.35
- 저가
- 8.05
- 고가
- 8.16
- 볼륨
- 949
- 일일 변동
- -1.23%
- 월 변동
- 2.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.85%
20 9월, 토요일