시세섹션
통화 / GNL
주식로 돌아가기

GNL: Global Net Lease Inc

8.05 USD 0.10 (1.23%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GNL 환율이 오늘 -1.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.05이고 고가는 8.16이었습니다.

Global Net Lease Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNL News

일일 변동 비율
8.05 8.16
년간 변동
6.51 8.72
이전 종가
8.15
시가
8.16
Bid
8.05
Ask
8.35
저가
8.05
고가
8.16
볼륨
949
일일 변동
-1.23%
월 변동
2.68%
6개월 변동
0.50%
년간 변동율
-4.85%
20 9월, 토요일