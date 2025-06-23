Currencies / GNL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GNL: Global Net Lease Inc
8.10 USD 0.07 (0.86%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNL exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.04 and at a high of 8.18.
Follow Global Net Lease Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNL News
- Top Preferred Stock, Investment Grade Issuer: Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Global Net Lease stock upgraded to Overweight by KeyBanc on portfolio improvements
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Global Net Lease: The 10% Dividend Yield Likely Won't Be Cut Again (NYSE:GNL)
- Broadstone Net Lease Stock: Thriving From The Doldrums (NYSE:BNL)
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Global Net Lease, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease Q2 2025 slides: Transformation to pure-play net lease REIT completed
- Global Net Lease earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Outfront Media (OUT) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping Well At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- My Biggest Regrets As A REIT Investor
- Underrated And Unloved, AWP CEF's 12.5% Yield Keeps Growing My Retirement (NYSE:AWP)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Global Net Lease Stock: A Little Work Goes A Long Way (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease CEO Weil sells $1.14 million in stock
- Global Net Lease Credit Ratings Upgraded By S&P Global
- The Bulls Are Back
- Global Net Lease upgraded to BB+ after multi-tenant sale cuts debt - S&P
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Stock: Value Destruction At Work
- RCG Ventures Announces the Final Close of $1.8 Billion Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio Acquisition from Global Net Lease
Daily Range
8.04 8.18
Year Range
6.51 8.72
- Previous Close
- 8.17
- Open
- 8.15
- Bid
- 8.10
- Ask
- 8.40
- Low
- 8.04
- High
- 8.18
- Volume
- 1.508 K
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- 3.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.12%
- Year Change
- -4.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%