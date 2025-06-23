QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GNL
Tornare a Azioni

GNL: Global Net Lease Inc

8.05 USD 0.10 (1.23%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNL ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.05 e ad un massimo di 8.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Global Net Lease Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.05 8.16
Intervallo Annuale
6.51 8.72
Chiusura Precedente
8.15
Apertura
8.16
Bid
8.05
Ask
8.35
Minimo
8.05
Massimo
8.16
Volume
949
Variazione giornaliera
-1.23%
Variazione Mensile
2.68%
Variazione Semestrale
0.50%
Variazione Annuale
-4.85%
20 settembre, sabato