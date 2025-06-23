Valute / GNL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GNL: Global Net Lease Inc
8.05 USD 0.10 (1.23%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNL ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.05 e ad un massimo di 8.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Net Lease Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNL News
- Top Preferred Stock, Investment Grade Issuer: Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Global Net Lease stock upgraded to Overweight by KeyBanc on portfolio improvements
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Global Net Lease: The 10% Dividend Yield Likely Won't Be Cut Again (NYSE:GNL)
- Broadstone Net Lease Stock: Thriving From The Doldrums (NYSE:BNL)
- Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Global Net Lease, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease Q2 2025 slides: Transformation to pure-play net lease REIT completed
- Global Net Lease earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Outfront Media (OUT) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping Well At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- My Biggest Regrets As A REIT Investor
- Underrated And Unloved, AWP CEF's 12.5% Yield Keeps Growing My Retirement (NYSE:AWP)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Global Net Lease Stock: A Little Work Goes A Long Way (NYSE:GNL)
- Global Net Lease CEO Weil sells $1.14 million in stock
- Global Net Lease Credit Ratings Upgraded By S&P Global
- The Bulls Are Back
- Global Net Lease upgraded to BB+ after multi-tenant sale cuts debt - S&P
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Stock: Value Destruction At Work
- RCG Ventures Announces the Final Close of $1.8 Billion Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio Acquisition from Global Net Lease
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.05 8.16
Intervallo Annuale
6.51 8.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.15
- Apertura
- 8.16
- Bid
- 8.05
- Ask
- 8.35
- Minimo
- 8.05
- Massimo
- 8.16
- Volume
- 949
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.85%
20 settembre, sabato