GNL: Global Net Lease Inc
8.15 USD 0.08 (0.99%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GNL hat sich für heute um 0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Global Net Lease Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
8.03 8.24
Jahresspanne
6.51 8.72
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.07
- Eröffnung
- 8.03
- Bid
- 8.15
- Ask
- 8.45
- Tief
- 8.03
- Hoch
- 8.24
- Volumen
- 1.258 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.75%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K