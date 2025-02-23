Moedas / GNK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)
18.60 USD 0.06 (0.32%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GNK para hoje mudou para 0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.51 e o mais alto foi 18.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNK Notícias
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- CEO da Genco Shipping, Wobensmith, vende ações no valor de US$ 712 mil
- Genco shipping CEO Wobensmith sells $712k in shares
- Genco Shipping CCO Christensen sells shares worth $617,686
- Genco Shipping CEO sells $3.5m in stock after option exercise
- Genco Shipping: Drybulk Strength With Attractive Valuation And Rising Dividends (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping announces board changes and bylaw amendment following chairman resignation
- Genco Shipping Q2 2025 slides: net loss narrows, maintains dividend despite headwinds
- Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Genco Shipping Trading earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Genco Shipping: Strong Financial Position And Promising Outlook (NYSE:GNK)
- Analysts Estimate Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ZIM Integrated: Dirt Cheap EBIT Multiple, Red Sea Chaos (ZIM)
- Genco Shipping & Trading amends and upsizes revolving credit facility to $600 million
- Genco Shipping secures $600 million revolving credit facility
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- Genco Shipping stock rises amid tariff strategy
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- U.S. Dockworkers Reach a New Six-Year Agreement Including Pay Raises & Automation Protection - TipRanks.com
- Genco Shipping Stock: Take Advantage Of The Seasonal Low (NYSE:GNK)
Faixa diária
18.51 18.78
Faixa anual
11.20 19.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.54
- Open
- 18.60
- Bid
- 18.60
- Ask
- 18.90
- Low
- 18.51
- High
- 18.78
- Volume
- 108
- Mudança diária
- 0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.60%
- Mudança anual
- -2.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh