Currencies / GNK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)
18.40 USD 0.18 (0.99%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNK exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.94 and at a high of 18.45.
Follow Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNK News
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Genco shipping CEO Wobensmith sells $712k in shares
- Genco Shipping CCO Christensen sells shares worth $617,686
- Genco Shipping CEO sells $3.5m in stock after option exercise
- Genco Shipping: Drybulk Strength With Attractive Valuation And Rising Dividends (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping announces board changes and bylaw amendment following chairman resignation
- Genco Shipping Q2 2025 slides: net loss narrows, maintains dividend despite headwinds
- Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Genco Shipping Trading earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Genco Shipping: Strong Financial Position And Promising Outlook (NYSE:GNK)
- Analysts Estimate Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ZIM Integrated: Dirt Cheap EBIT Multiple, Red Sea Chaos (ZIM)
- Genco Shipping & Trading amends and upsizes revolving credit facility to $600 million
- Genco Shipping secures $600 million revolving credit facility
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- Genco Shipping stock rises amid tariff strategy
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- U.S. Dockworkers Reach a New Six-Year Agreement Including Pay Raises & Automation Protection - TipRanks.com
- Genco Shipping Stock: Take Advantage Of The Seasonal Low (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GNK)
Daily Range
17.94 18.45
Year Range
11.20 19.36
- Previous Close
- 18.22
- Open
- 18.22
- Bid
- 18.40
- Ask
- 18.70
- Low
- 17.94
- High
- 18.45
- Volume
- 1.571 K
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 9.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.11%
- Year Change
- -3.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%