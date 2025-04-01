Divisas / GNK
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)
18.54 USD 0.14 (0.76%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GNK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
18.31 18.66
Rango anual
11.20 19.36
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.40
- Open
- 18.48
- Bid
- 18.54
- Ask
- 18.84
- Low
- 18.31
- High
- 18.66
- Volumen
- 606
- Cambio diario
- 0.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 38.15%
- Cambio anual
- -2.88%
