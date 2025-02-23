Valute / GNK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)
18.71 USD 0.10 (0.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNK ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.42 e ad un massimo di 18.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNK News
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- CEO di Genco Shipping Wobensmith vende azioni per 712.000 dollari
- Genco shipping CEO Wobensmith sells $712k in shares
- Genco Shipping CCO Christensen sells shares worth $617,686
- Genco Shipping CEO sells $3.5m in stock after option exercise
- Genco Shipping: Drybulk Strength With Attractive Valuation And Rising Dividends (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping announces board changes and bylaw amendment following chairman resignation
- Genco Shipping Q2 2025 slides: net loss narrows, maintains dividend despite headwinds
- Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Genco Shipping Trading earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Genco Shipping: Strong Financial Position And Promising Outlook (NYSE:GNK)
- Analysts Estimate Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ZIM Integrated: Dirt Cheap EBIT Multiple, Red Sea Chaos (ZIM)
- Genco Shipping & Trading amends and upsizes revolving credit facility to $600 million
- Genco Shipping secures $600 million revolving credit facility
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- Genco Shipping stock rises amid tariff strategy
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- U.S. Dockworkers Reach a New Six-Year Agreement Including Pay Raises & Automation Protection - TipRanks.com
- Genco Shipping Stock: Take Advantage Of The Seasonal Low (NYSE:GNK)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.42 18.79
Intervallo Annuale
11.20 19.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.81
- Apertura
- 18.60
- Bid
- 18.71
- Ask
- 19.01
- Minimo
- 18.42
- Massimo
- 18.79
- Volume
- 1.013 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.99%
20 settembre, sabato