通貨 / GNK
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)
18.81 USD 0.27 (1.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GNKの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.51の安値と18.88の高値で取引されました。
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GNK News
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- ジェンコ・シッピングのCEOウォベンスミス氏、71.2万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Genco shipping CEO Wobensmith sells $712k in shares
- Genco Shipping CCO Christensen sells shares worth $617,686
- Genco Shipping CEO sells $3.5m in stock after option exercise
- Genco Shipping: Drybulk Strength With Attractive Valuation And Rising Dividends (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping announces board changes and bylaw amendment following chairman resignation
- Genco Shipping Q2 2025 slides: net loss narrows, maintains dividend despite headwinds
- Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Genco Shipping Trading earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Genco Shipping: Strong Financial Position And Promising Outlook (NYSE:GNK)
- Analysts Estimate Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ZIM Integrated: Dirt Cheap EBIT Multiple, Red Sea Chaos (ZIM)
- Genco Shipping & Trading amends and upsizes revolving credit facility to $600 million
- Genco Shipping secures $600 million revolving credit facility
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- Genco Shipping stock rises amid tariff strategy
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- U.S. Dockworkers Reach a New Six-Year Agreement Including Pay Raises & Automation Protection - TipRanks.com
- Genco Shipping Stock: Take Advantage Of The Seasonal Low (NYSE:GNK)
1日のレンジ
18.51 18.88
1年のレンジ
11.20 19.36
- 以前の終値
- 18.54
- 始値
- 18.60
- 買値
- 18.81
- 買値
- 19.11
- 安値
- 18.51
- 高値
- 18.88
- 出来高
- 557
- 1日の変化
- 1.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.16%
- 1年の変化
- -1.47%
