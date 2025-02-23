クォートセクション
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)

18.81 USD 0.27 (1.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GNKの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.51の安値と18.88の高値で取引されました。

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.51 18.88
1年のレンジ
11.20 19.36
以前の終値
18.54
始値
18.60
買値
18.81
買値
19.11
安値
18.51
高値
18.88
出来高
557
1日の変化
1.46%
1ヶ月の変化
12.37%
6ヶ月の変化
40.16%
1年の変化
-1.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K