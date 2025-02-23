货币 / GNK
GNK: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)
18.51 USD 0.11 (0.60%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GNK汇率已更改0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点18.31和高点18.62进行交易。
关注Genco Shipping & Trading Limited New (Marshall Islands)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GNK新闻
- Teekay Tankers (TNK) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Genco航运CEO Wobensmith出售价值71.276万美元股票
- Genco shipping CEO Wobensmith sells $712k in shares
- Genco Shipping CCO Christensen sells shares worth $617,686
- Genco Shipping CEO sells $3.5m in stock after option exercise
- Genco Shipping: Drybulk Strength With Attractive Valuation And Rising Dividends (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:GNK)
- Genco Shipping announces board changes and bylaw amendment following chairman resignation
- Genco Shipping Q2 2025 slides: net loss narrows, maintains dividend despite headwinds
- Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Genco Shipping Trading earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Genco Shipping: Strong Financial Position And Promising Outlook (NYSE:GNK)
- Analysts Estimate Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ZIM Integrated: Dirt Cheap EBIT Multiple, Red Sea Chaos (ZIM)
- Genco Shipping & Trading amends and upsizes revolving credit facility to $600 million
- Genco Shipping secures $600 million revolving credit facility
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields - Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- Genco Shipping stock rises amid tariff strategy
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- U.S. Dockworkers Reach a New Six-Year Agreement Including Pay Raises & Automation Protection - TipRanks.com
- Genco Shipping Stock: Take Advantage Of The Seasonal Low (NYSE:GNK)
日范围
18.31 18.62
年范围
11.20 19.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.40
- 开盘价
- 18.48
- 卖价
- 18.51
- 买价
- 18.81
- 最低价
- 18.31
- 最高价
- 18.62
- 交易量
- 338
- 日变化
- 0.60%
- 月变化
- 10.57%
- 6个月变化
- 37.93%
- 年变化
- -3.04%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值