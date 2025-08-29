Moedas / GLW
GLW: Corning Incorporated
76.87 USD 1.84 (2.34%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GLW para hoje mudou para -2.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 76.15 e o mais alto foi 78.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Corning Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GLW Notícias
Faixa diária
76.15 78.68
Faixa anual
37.31 78.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 78.71
- Open
- 78.42
- Bid
- 76.87
- Ask
- 77.17
- Low
- 76.15
- High
- 78.68
- Volume
- 24.089 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 68.95%
- Mudança anual
- 70.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh