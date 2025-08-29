货币 / GLW
GLW: Corning Incorporated
78.71 USD 0.71 (0.91%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GLW汇率已更改0.91%。当日，交易品种以低点77.31和高点78.80进行交易。
关注Corning Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GLW新闻
日范围
77.31 78.80
年范围
37.31 78.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 78.00
- 开盘价
- 78.45
- 卖价
- 78.71
- 买价
- 79.01
- 最低价
- 77.31
- 最高价
- 78.80
- 交易量
- 21.866 K
- 日变化
- 0.91%
- 月变化
- 17.48%
- 6个月变化
- 72.99%
- 年变化
- 74.56%
