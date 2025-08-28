Currencies / GLW
GLW: Corning Incorporated
78.08 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLW exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.31 and at a high of 78.63.
Follow Corning Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GLW News
Daily Range
77.31 78.63
Year Range
37.31 78.63
- Previous Close
- 78.00
- Open
- 78.45
- Bid
- 78.08
- Ask
- 78.38
- Low
- 77.31
- High
- 78.63
- Volume
- 9.628 K
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 16.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.60%
- Year Change
- 73.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%