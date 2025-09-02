通貨 / GLW
GLW: Corning Incorporated
79.59 USD 2.72 (3.54%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLWの今日の為替レートは、3.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.19の安値と79.65の高値で取引されました。
Corning Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
77.19 79.65
1年のレンジ
37.31 79.65
- 以前の終値
- 76.87
- 始値
- 77.26
- 買値
- 79.59
- 買値
- 79.89
- 安値
- 77.19
- 高値
- 79.65
- 出来高
- 18.894 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 74.92%
- 1年の変化
- 76.51%
