クォートセクション
通貨 / GLW
株に戻る

GLW: Corning Incorporated

79.59 USD 2.72 (3.54%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GLWの今日の為替レートは、3.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.19の安値と79.65の高値で取引されました。

Corning Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLW News

1日のレンジ
77.19 79.65
1年のレンジ
37.31 79.65
以前の終値
76.87
始値
77.26
買値
79.59
買値
79.89
安値
77.19
高値
79.65
出来高
18.894 K
1日の変化
3.54%
1ヶ月の変化
18.79%
6ヶ月の変化
74.92%
1年の変化
76.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K