GLW: Corning Incorporated

79.56 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLW ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.57 e ad un massimo di 79.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Corning Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
78.57 79.98
Intervallo Annuale
37.31 79.98
Chiusura Precedente
79.59
Apertura
79.66
Bid
79.56
Ask
79.86
Minimo
78.57
Massimo
79.98
Volume
14.688 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
18.75%
Variazione Semestrale
74.86%
Variazione Annuale
76.45%
