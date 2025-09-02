Valute / GLW
GLW: Corning Incorporated
79.56 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLW ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.57 e ad un massimo di 79.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Corning Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GLW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
78.57 79.98
Intervallo Annuale
37.31 79.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.59
- Apertura
- 79.66
- Bid
- 79.56
- Ask
- 79.86
- Minimo
- 78.57
- Massimo
- 79.98
- Volume
- 14.688 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 76.45%
20 settembre, sabato