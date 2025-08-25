Moedas / GLDD
GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
12.17 USD 0.20 (1.67%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GLDD para hoje mudou para 1.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.98 e o mais alto foi 12.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
11.98 12.25
Faixa anual
7.53 12.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.97
- Open
- 12.04
- Bid
- 12.17
- Ask
- 12.47
- Low
- 11.98
- High
- 12.25
- Volume
- 157
- Mudança diária
- 1.67%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 39.24%
- Mudança anual
- 15.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh