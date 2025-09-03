Valute / GLDD
GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
12.11 USD 0.16 (1.30%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLDD ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.05 e ad un massimo di 12.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GLDD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.05 12.43
Intervallo Annuale
7.53 12.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.27
- Apertura
- 12.34
- Bid
- 12.11
- Ask
- 12.41
- Minimo
- 12.05
- Massimo
- 12.43
- Volume
- 993
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.00%
20 settembre, sabato