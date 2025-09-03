QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GLDD
Tornare a Azioni

GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

12.11 USD 0.16 (1.30%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLDD ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.05 e ad un massimo di 12.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLDD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.05 12.43
Intervallo Annuale
7.53 12.89
Chiusura Precedente
12.27
Apertura
12.34
Bid
12.11
Ask
12.41
Minimo
12.05
Massimo
12.43
Volume
993
Variazione giornaliera
-1.30%
Variazione Mensile
4.58%
Variazione Semestrale
38.56%
Variazione Annuale
15.00%
20 settembre, sabato