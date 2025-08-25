Currencies / GLDD
GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
12.14 USD 0.09 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLDD exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.10 and at a high of 12.28.
Follow Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
12.10 12.28
Year Range
7.53 12.89
- Previous Close
- 12.23
- Open
- 12.26
- Bid
- 12.14
- Ask
- 12.44
- Low
- 12.10
- High
- 12.28
- Volume
- 636
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.90%
- Year Change
- 15.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%