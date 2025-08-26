通貨 / GLDD
GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
12.27 USD 0.30 (2.51%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLDDの今日の為替レートは、2.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.98の安値と12.52の高値で取引されました。
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.98 12.52
1年のレンジ
7.53 12.89
- 以前の終値
- 11.97
- 始値
- 12.04
- 買値
- 12.27
- 買値
- 12.57
- 安値
- 11.98
- 高値
- 12.52
- 出来高
- 1.379 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.39%
- 1年の変化
- 16.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K