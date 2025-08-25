货币 / GLDD
GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
12.14 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GLDD汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点12.11和高点12.29进行交易。
关注Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLDD新闻
- Tutor Perini Boosts Backlog With New Contract Win in Arizona
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th
- Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- Recent Price Trend in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- GLDD vs. DY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Could Surge 27.23%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Are Investors Undervaluing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Right Now?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Fluor Boosts Backlog Growth With New CTRIC IV Contract Win
- Here's Why You Should Add EMCOR Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- Sterling Bolsters E-Infrastructure With Acquisition of CEC Group
- Here's Why Investors Should Buy Armstrong Stock Right Now
- United Rentals Enhances Digital Platform With AI & AR Features
- Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- AECOM Secures Strategic Role in U.K. National Highways Framework
- Is It Worth Investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- GLDD or DY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Could Rally 25.84%: Here's is How to Trade
日范围
12.11 12.29
年范围
7.53 12.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.14
- 开盘价
- 12.20
- 卖价
- 12.14
- 买价
- 12.44
- 最低价
- 12.11
- 最高价
- 12.29
- 交易量
- 290
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 4.84%
- 6个月变化
- 38.90%
- 年变化
- 15.29%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值