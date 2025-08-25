Divisas / GLDD
GLDD: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
11.97 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GLDD de hoy ha cambiado un -1.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.30.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GLDD News
Rango diario
11.94 12.30
Rango anual
7.53 12.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.14
- Open
- 12.20
- Bid
- 11.97
- Ask
- 12.27
- Low
- 11.94
- High
- 12.30
- Volumen
- 1.054 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.40%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 36.96%
- Cambio anual
- 13.68%
