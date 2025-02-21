Moedas / GHI
GHI: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica
10.79 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GHI para hoje mudou para -0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.78 e o mais alto foi 10.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GHI Notícias
Faixa diária
10.78 10.90
Faixa anual
10.12 14.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.83
- Open
- 10.88
- Bid
- 10.79
- Ask
- 11.09
- Low
- 10.78
- High
- 10.90
- Volume
- 30
- Mudança diária
- -0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.63%
- Mudança anual
- -22.26%
