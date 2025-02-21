Currencies / GHI
GHI: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica
10.85 USD 0.05 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GHI exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.75 and at a high of 10.87.
Follow Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHI News
- Greystone: Temporary Challenges Juicing Up Yields (NYSE:GHI)
- I Am Buying The Big Dip With 11% Yield: Greystone Housing (NYSE:GHI)
- Greystone (GHI) Q2 Loss Widens 236%
- Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Greystone Housing earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Greystone Housing Impact Investors secures $80 million credit line
- Collect 10% Yields To Revolutionize Your Retirement: Greystone Housing (NYSE:GHI)
- Greystone Housing: The Cut Fixes Only Some Of Their Problems (NYSE:GHI)
- Greystone Housing Impact Investors amends $50 million credit facility
- Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Release of 2024 Schedule K-3
- 12% Yield To Live The American Dream: Greystone Housing (NYSE:GHI)
- Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
10.75 10.87
Year Range
10.12 14.24
- Previous Close
- 10.80
- Open
- 10.75
- Bid
- 10.85
- Ask
- 11.15
- Low
- 10.75
- High
- 10.87
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.15%
- Year Change
- -21.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%