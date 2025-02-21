QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GHI
Tornare a Azioni

GHI: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica

10.53 USD 0.22 (2.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GHI ha avuto una variazione del -2.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.52 e ad un massimo di 10.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GHI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.52 10.75
Intervallo Annuale
10.12 14.24
Chiusura Precedente
10.75
Apertura
10.70
Bid
10.53
Ask
10.83
Minimo
10.52
Massimo
10.75
Volume
114
Variazione giornaliera
-2.05%
Variazione Mensile
-1.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.74%
Variazione Annuale
-24.14%
21 settembre, domenica