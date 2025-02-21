Valute / GHI
GHI: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica
10.53 USD 0.22 (2.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GHI ha avuto una variazione del -2.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.52 e ad un massimo di 10.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Beneficial Unit Certifica. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.52 10.75
Intervallo Annuale
10.12 14.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.75
- Apertura
- 10.70
- Bid
- 10.53
- Ask
- 10.83
- Minimo
- 10.52
- Massimo
- 10.75
- Volume
- 114
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.14%
21 settembre, domenica