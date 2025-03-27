Moedas / GF
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)
11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GF para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.60 e o mais alto foi 11.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas New Germany Fund Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
11.60 11.72
Faixa anual
7.74 12.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.71
- Open
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.68
- Ask
- 11.98
- Low
- 11.60
- High
- 11.72
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.94%
- Mudança anual
- 30.94%
21 setembro, domingo