CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GF
Voltar para Ações

GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)

11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do GF para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.60 e o mais alto foi 11.72.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas New Germany Fund Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GF Notícias

Faixa diária
11.60 11.72
Faixa anual
7.74 12.47
Fechamento anterior
11.71
Open
11.60
Bid
11.68
Ask
11.98
Low
11.60
High
11.72
Volume
13
Mudança diária
-0.26%
Mudança mensal
1.39%
Mudança de 6 meses
18.94%
Mudança anual
30.94%
21 setembro, domingo