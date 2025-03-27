QuotesSections
Currencies / GF
Back to US Stock Market

GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)

11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GF exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.60 and at a high of 11.72.

Follow New Germany Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GF News

Daily Range
11.60 11.72
Year Range
7.74 12.47
Previous Close
11.71
Open
11.60
Bid
11.68
Ask
11.98
Low
11.60
High
11.72
Volume
13
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
1.39%
6 Months Change
18.94%
Year Change
30.94%
21 September, Sunday