GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)
11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GF exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.60 and at a high of 11.72.
Follow New Germany Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GF News
- George Fischer sells Casting Solutions to Nemak for $336 million
- Lukewarm About GF At This Juncture (NYSE:GF)
- Georg Fischer reports 5% organic growth in H1 Flow Solutions orders
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Saba capital buys $117k in new Germany fund (GF)
- New Germany Fund announces election of two directors at annual meeting
- GlobalFoundries announces 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- New Germany fund sees $509,592 stock purchase by Saba Capital
- German Stocks Over U.S. Stocks? Not So Fast...
Daily Range
11.60 11.72
Year Range
7.74 12.47
- Previous Close
- 11.71
- Open
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.68
- Ask
- 11.98
- Low
- 11.60
- High
- 11.72
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.94%
- Year Change
- 30.94%
21 September, Sunday