통화 / GF
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)
11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GF 환율이 오늘 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.60이고 고가는 11.72이었습니다.
New Germany Fund Inc (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GF News
- George Fischer sells Casting Solutions to Nemak for $336 million
- Lukewarm About GF At This Juncture (NYSE:GF)
- Georg Fischer reports 5% organic growth in H1 Flow Solutions orders
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Saba capital buys $117k in new Germany fund (GF)
- New Germany Fund announces election of two directors at annual meeting
- GlobalFoundries announces 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- New Germany fund sees $509,592 stock purchase by Saba Capital
- German Stocks Over U.S. Stocks? Not So Fast...
일일 변동 비율
11.60 11.72
년간 변동
7.74 12.47
- 이전 종가
- 11.71
- 시가
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.68
- Ask
- 11.98
- 저가
- 11.60
- 고가
- 11.72
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- -0.26%
- 월 변동
- 1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.94%
- 년간 변동율
- 30.94%
21 9월, 일요일