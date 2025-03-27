通貨 / GF
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)
11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GFの今日の為替レートは、-0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.60の安値と11.72の高値で取引されました。
New Germany Fund Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.60 11.72
1年のレンジ
7.74 12.47
- 以前の終値
- 11.71
- 始値
- 11.60
- 買値
- 11.68
- 買値
- 11.98
- 安値
- 11.60
- 高値
- 11.72
- 出来高
- 13
- 1日の変化
- -0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.94%
- 1年の変化
- 30.94%
21 9月, 日曜日