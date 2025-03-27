クォートセクション
通貨 / GF
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)

11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GFの今日の為替レートは、-0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.60の安値と11.72の高値で取引されました。

New Germany Fund Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.60 11.72
1年のレンジ
7.74 12.47
以前の終値
11.71
始値
11.60
買値
11.68
買値
11.98
安値
11.60
高値
11.72
出来高
13
1日の変化
-0.26%
1ヶ月の変化
1.39%
6ヶ月の変化
18.94%
1年の変化
30.94%
21 9月, 日曜日