货币 / GF
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)
11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GF汇率已更改-0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点11.60和高点11.72进行交易。
关注New Germany Fund Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GF新闻
- George Fischer sells Casting Solutions to Nemak for $336 million
- Lukewarm About GF At This Juncture (NYSE:GF)
- Georg Fischer reports 5% organic growth in H1 Flow Solutions orders
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Saba capital buys $117k in new Germany fund (GF)
- New Germany Fund announces election of two directors at annual meeting
- GlobalFoundries announces 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- New Germany fund sees $509,592 stock purchase by Saba Capital
- German Stocks Over U.S. Stocks? Not So Fast...
日范围
11.60 11.72
年范围
7.74 12.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.71
- 开盘价
- 11.60
- 卖价
- 11.68
- 买价
- 11.98
- 最低价
- 11.60
- 最高价
- 11.72
- 交易量
- 13
- 日变化
- -0.26%
- 月变化
- 1.39%
- 6个月变化
- 18.94%
- 年变化
- 30.94%
21 九月, 星期日