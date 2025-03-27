Valute / GF
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)
11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GF ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.60 e ad un massimo di 11.72.
Segui le dinamiche di New Germany Fund Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.60 11.72
Intervallo Annuale
7.74 12.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.71
- Apertura
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.68
- Ask
- 11.98
- Minimo
- 11.60
- Massimo
- 11.72
- Volume
- 13
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.94%
21 settembre, domenica