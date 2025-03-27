QuotazioniSezioni
GF: New Germany Fund Inc (The)

11.68 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GF ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.60 e ad un massimo di 11.72.

Segui le dinamiche di New Germany Fund Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.60 11.72
Intervallo Annuale
7.74 12.47
Chiusura Precedente
11.71
Apertura
11.60
Bid
11.68
Ask
11.98
Minimo
11.60
Massimo
11.72
Volume
13
Variazione giornaliera
-0.26%
Variazione Mensile
1.39%
Variazione Semestrale
18.94%
Variazione Annuale
30.94%
21 settembre, domenica