Moedas / GAIA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A
6.05 USD 0.12 (2.02%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GAIA para hoje mudou para 2.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.79 e o mais alto foi 6.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gaia Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAIA Notícias
- Gaia na Conferência Virtual de Small-Cap: Crescimento estratégico e expansão
- Gaia at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Gaia Continues To Show Top-Line Growth And Operating Loss Stagnation (GAIA)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaiam (GAIA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Gaia Inc earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gaia: Niche Leadership In A Great Industry But Can't Leverage Growth
- Gaia appoints Kiersten Medvedich as first female CEO
- Gaia Inc at IAccess Alpha: Streaming Growth and Strategic Shifts
- Gaia to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24“25
- Gaia Q1 2025 slides reveal steady growth and ambitious AI-driven roadmap
- Gaia Inc at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Gaia to Host Visionary Dr. Ibrahim Karim for Live Event on BioGeometry ® ” A Consciousness Technology for the Modern World
- Gaia to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference June 11-12
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Systematica fund down 19% following market rout
- CuriosityStream: Short-Term Gain Vs. Long-Term Reality In Crowded Streaming Market (CURI)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaia Stock: Rebranding Success But Uncertain Road To Profitability (NASDAQ:GAIA)
- This IBM Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Faixa diária
5.79 6.05
Faixa anual
2.93 6.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.93
- Open
- 6.00
- Bid
- 6.05
- Ask
- 6.35
- Low
- 5.79
- High
- 6.05
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- 2.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 59.21%
- Mudança anual
- 22.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh