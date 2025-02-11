クォートセクション
通貨 / GAIA
株に戻る

GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A

6.04 USD 0.11 (1.85%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GAIAの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.79の安値と6.05の高値で取引されました。

Gaia Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAIA News

1日のレンジ
5.79 6.05
1年のレンジ
2.93 6.49
以前の終値
5.93
始値
6.00
買値
6.04
買値
6.34
安値
5.79
高値
6.05
出来高
106
1日の変化
1.85%
1ヶ月の変化
6.15%
6ヶ月の変化
58.95%
1年の変化
22.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K