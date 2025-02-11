通貨 / GAIA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A
6.04 USD 0.11 (1.85%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GAIAの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.79の安値と6.05の高値で取引されました。
Gaia Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAIA News
- ガイア、スモールキャップ・バーチャルカンファレンスで戦略的成長と拡大を発表
- Gaia at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Gaia Continues To Show Top-Line Growth And Operating Loss Stagnation (GAIA)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaiam (GAIA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Gaia Inc earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gaia: Niche Leadership In A Great Industry But Can't Leverage Growth
- Gaia appoints Kiersten Medvedich as first female CEO
- Gaia Inc at IAccess Alpha: Streaming Growth and Strategic Shifts
- Gaia to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24“25
- Gaia Q1 2025 slides reveal steady growth and ambitious AI-driven roadmap
- Gaia Inc at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Gaia to Host Visionary Dr. Ibrahim Karim for Live Event on BioGeometry ® ” A Consciousness Technology for the Modern World
- Gaia to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference June 11-12
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Systematica fund down 19% following market rout
- CuriosityStream: Short-Term Gain Vs. Long-Term Reality In Crowded Streaming Market (CURI)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaia Stock: Rebranding Success But Uncertain Road To Profitability (NASDAQ:GAIA)
- This IBM Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)
1日のレンジ
5.79 6.05
1年のレンジ
2.93 6.49
- 以前の終値
- 5.93
- 始値
- 6.00
- 買値
- 6.04
- 買値
- 6.34
- 安値
- 5.79
- 高値
- 6.05
- 出来高
- 106
- 1日の変化
- 1.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 58.95%
- 1年の変化
- 22.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K