QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GAIA
Tornare a Azioni

GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A

6.12 USD 0.08 (1.32%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GAIA ha avuto una variazione del 1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.84 e ad un massimo di 6.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Gaia Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAIA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.84 6.20
Intervallo Annuale
2.93 6.49
Chiusura Precedente
6.04
Apertura
6.04
Bid
6.12
Ask
6.42
Minimo
5.84
Massimo
6.20
Volume
294
Variazione giornaliera
1.32%
Variazione Mensile
7.56%
Variazione Semestrale
61.05%
Variazione Annuale
24.14%
21 settembre, domenica