Devises / GAIA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A
6.12 USD 0.08 (1.32%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GAIA a changé de 1.32% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.84 et à un maximum de 6.20.
Suivez la dynamique Gaia Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAIA Nouvelles
- Gaia à la conférence virtuelle des petites capitalisations : Croissance stratégique et expansion
- Gaia at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Gaia Continues To Show Top-Line Growth And Operating Loss Stagnation (GAIA)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaiam (GAIA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Gaia Inc earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gaia: Niche Leadership In A Great Industry But Can't Leverage Growth
- Gaia appoints Kiersten Medvedich as first female CEO
- Gaia Inc at IAccess Alpha: Streaming Growth and Strategic Shifts
- Gaia to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24“25
- Gaia Q1 2025 slides reveal steady growth and ambitious AI-driven roadmap
- Gaia Inc at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Gaia to Host Visionary Dr. Ibrahim Karim for Live Event on BioGeometry ® ” A Consciousness Technology for the Modern World
- Gaia to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference June 11-12
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Systematica fund down 19% following market rout
- CuriosityStream: Short-Term Gain Vs. Long-Term Reality In Crowded Streaming Market (CURI)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaia Stock: Rebranding Success But Uncertain Road To Profitability (NASDAQ:GAIA)
- This IBM Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Range quotidien
5.84 6.20
Range Annuel
2.93 6.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.04
- Ouverture
- 6.04
- Bid
- 6.12
- Ask
- 6.42
- Plus Bas
- 5.84
- Plus Haut
- 6.20
- Volume
- 294
- Changement quotidien
- 1.32%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.56%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 61.05%
- Changement Annuel
- 24.14%
20 septembre, samedi