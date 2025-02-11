货币 / GAIA
GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A
6.01 USD 0.04 (0.66%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GAIA汇率已更改-0.66%。当日，交易品种以低点5.79和高点6.10进行交易。
关注Gaia Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.79 6.10
年范围
2.93 6.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.05
- 开盘价
- 6.03
- 卖价
- 6.01
- 买价
- 6.31
- 最低价
- 5.79
- 最高价
- 6.10
- 交易量
- 62
- 日变化
- -0.66%
- 月变化
- 5.62%
- 6个月变化
- 58.16%
- 年变化
- 21.91%
