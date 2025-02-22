Divisas / GAIA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A
5.93 USD 0.12 (1.98%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GAIA de hoy ha cambiado un -1.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Gaia Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAIA News
- Gaia en la Conferencia Virtual de Small-Cap: Crecimiento Estratégico y Expansión
- Gaia en Conferencia Virtual de Small-Cap: Crecimiento y expansión estratégica
- Gaia at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Gaia Continues To Show Top-Line Growth And Operating Loss Stagnation (GAIA)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaiam (GAIA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Gaia Inc earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gaia: Niche Leadership In A Great Industry But Can't Leverage Growth
- Gaia appoints Kiersten Medvedich as first female CEO
- Gaia Inc at IAccess Alpha: Streaming Growth and Strategic Shifts
- Gaia to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24“25
- Gaia Q1 2025 slides reveal steady growth and ambitious AI-driven roadmap
- Gaia Inc at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Gaia to Host Visionary Dr. Ibrahim Karim for Live Event on BioGeometry ® ” A Consciousness Technology for the Modern World
- Gaia to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference June 11-12
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Systematica fund down 19% following market rout
- CuriosityStream: Short-Term Gain Vs. Long-Term Reality In Crowded Streaming Market (CURI)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaia Stock: Rebranding Success But Uncertain Road To Profitability (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Rango diario
5.79 6.10
Rango anual
2.93 6.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.05
- Open
- 6.03
- Bid
- 5.93
- Ask
- 6.23
- Low
- 5.79
- High
- 6.10
- Volumen
- 91
- Cambio diario
- -1.98%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 56.05%
- Cambio anual
- 20.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B