GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A
5.98 USD 0.06 (0.99%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GAIA hat sich für heute um -0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gaia Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAIA News
- Gaia auf Small-Cap-Konferenz: Strategisches Wachstum und Expansion im Fokus
- Gaia at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Gaia Continues To Show Top-Line Growth And Operating Loss Stagnation (GAIA)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaiam (GAIA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Gaia Inc earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gaia: Niche Leadership In A Great Industry But Can't Leverage Growth
- Gaia appoints Kiersten Medvedich as first female CEO
- Gaia Inc at IAccess Alpha: Streaming Growth and Strategic Shifts
- Gaia to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24“25
- Gaia Q1 2025 slides reveal steady growth and ambitious AI-driven roadmap
- Gaia Inc at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Gaia to Host Visionary Dr. Ibrahim Karim for Live Event on BioGeometry ® ” A Consciousness Technology for the Modern World
- Gaia to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference June 11-12
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Systematica fund down 19% following market rout
- CuriosityStream: Short-Term Gain Vs. Long-Term Reality In Crowded Streaming Market (CURI)
- Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaia Stock: Rebranding Success But Uncertain Road To Profitability (NASDAQ:GAIA)
- This IBM Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Tagesspanne
5.91 6.04
Jahresspanne
2.93 6.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.04
- Eröffnung
- 6.04
- Bid
- 5.98
- Ask
- 6.28
- Tief
- 5.91
- Hoch
- 6.04
- Volumen
- 52
- Tagesänderung
- -0.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 57.37%
- Jahresänderung
- 21.30%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K