GAIA: Gaia Inc - Class A

5.98 USD 0.06 (0.99%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GAIA hat sich für heute um -0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.04 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gaia Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

GAIA News

Tagesspanne
5.91 6.04
Jahresspanne
2.93 6.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
6.04
Eröffnung
6.04
Bid
5.98
Ask
6.28
Tief
5.91
Hoch
6.04
Volumen
52
Tagesänderung
-0.99%
Monatsänderung
5.10%
6-Monatsänderung
57.37%
Jahresänderung
21.30%
