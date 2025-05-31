CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / FTXO
FTXO: First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

36.06 USD 0.22 (0.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FTXO para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.84 e o mais alto foi 36.27.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is FTXO stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) stock is priced at 36.06 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 35.84, and trading volume reached 39.

Does FTXO stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is currently valued at 36.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.69% and USD.

How to buy FTXO stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shares at the current price of 36.06. Orders are usually placed near 36.06 or 36.36, while 39 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXO stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 36.59 and current price 36.06. Many compare 1.66% and 19.60% before placing orders at 36.06 or 36.36.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) in the past year was 36.59. Within 25.05 - 36.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 36.06 and 25.05 - 36.59 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXO stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.84, and 24.69% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
35.84 36.27
Faixa anual
25.05 36.59
Fechamento anterior
35.84
Open
35.98
Bid
36.06
Ask
36.36
Low
35.84
High
36.27
Volume
39
Mudança diária
0.61%
Mudança mensal
1.66%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.60%
Mudança anual
24.69%
