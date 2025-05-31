报价部分
货币 / FTXO
回到股票

FTXO: First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

36.06 USD 0.22 (0.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FTXO汇率已更改0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点35.84和高点36.27进行交易。

关注First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTXO新闻

常见问题解答

What is FTXO stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) stock is priced at 36.06 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 35.84, and trading volume reached 39.

Does FTXO stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is currently valued at 36.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.69% and USD.

How to buy FTXO stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shares at the current price of 36.06. Orders are usually placed near 36.06 or 36.36, while 39 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXO stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 36.59 and current price 36.06. Many compare 1.66% and 19.60% before placing orders at 36.06 or 36.36.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) in the past year was 36.59. Within 25.05 - 36.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 36.06 and 25.05 - 36.59 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXO stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.84, and 24.69% after corporate actions.

日范围
35.84 36.27
年范围
25.05 36.59
前一天收盘价
35.84
开盘价
35.98
卖价
36.06
买价
36.36
最低价
35.84
最高价
36.27
交易量
39
日变化
0.61%
月变化
1.66%
6个月变化
19.60%
年变化
24.69%
28 九月, 星期日