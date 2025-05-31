- Panoramica
FTXO: First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Il tasso di cambio FTXO ha avuto una variazione del 0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.84 e ad un massimo di 36.27.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Domande Frequenti
What is FTXO stock price today?
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) stock is priced at 36.06 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 35.84, and trading volume reached 39.
Does FTXO stock pay dividends?
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is currently valued at 36.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.69% and USD.
How to buy FTXO stock?
You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shares at the current price of 36.06. Orders are usually placed near 36.06 or 36.36, while 39 and 0.22% show market activity.
How to invest into FTXO stock?
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 36.59 and current price 36.06. Many compare 1.66% and 19.60% before placing orders at 36.06 or 36.36.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) in the past year was 36.59. Within 25.05 - 36.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 36.06 and 25.05 - 36.59 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FTXO stock split?
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.84, and 24.69% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.84
- Apertura
- 35.98
- Bid
- 36.06
- Ask
- 36.36
- Minimo
- 35.84
- Massimo
- 36.27
- Volume
- 39
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.69%