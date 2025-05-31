QuotesSections
FTXO: First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

36.01 USD 0.17 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTXO exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.84 and at a high of 36.27.

Follow First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FTXO stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) stock is priced at 36.01 today. It trades within 0.47%, yesterday's close was 35.84, and trading volume reached 22.

Does FTXO stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is currently valued at 36.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.52% and USD.

How to buy FTXO stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shares at the current price of 36.01. Orders are usually placed near 36.01 or 36.31, while 22 and 0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXO stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 36.59 and current price 36.01. Many compare 1.52% and 19.44% before placing orders at 36.01 or 36.31.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) in the past year was 36.59. Within 25.05 - 36.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 36.01 and 25.05 - 36.59 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXO stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.84, and 24.52% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.84 36.27
Year Range
25.05 36.59
Previous Close
35.84
Open
35.98
Bid
36.01
Ask
36.31
Low
35.84
High
36.27
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.47%
Month Change
1.52%
6 Months Change
19.44%
Year Change
24.52%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K