FTXO: First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

36.06 USD 0.22 (0.61%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FTXO a changé de 0.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.84 et à un maximum de 36.27.

Suivez la dynamique First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

FTXO Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is FTXO stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) stock is priced at 36.06 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 35.84, and trading volume reached 39.

Does FTXO stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is currently valued at 36.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.69% and USD.

How to buy FTXO stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shares at the current price of 36.06. Orders are usually placed near 36.06 or 36.36, while 39 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXO stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 36.59 and current price 36.06. Many compare 1.66% and 19.60% before placing orders at 36.06 or 36.36.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) in the past year was 36.59. Within 25.05 - 36.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 36.06 and 25.05 - 36.59 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXO stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.84, and 24.69% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
35.84 36.27
Range Annuel
25.05 36.59
Clôture Précédente
35.84
Ouverture
35.98
Bid
36.06
Ask
36.36
Plus Bas
35.84
Plus Haut
36.27
Volume
39
Changement quotidien
0.61%
Changement Mensuel
1.66%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.60%
Changement Annuel
24.69%
