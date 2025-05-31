CotizacionesSecciones
FTXO: First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

36.06 USD 0.22 (0.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FTXO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.27.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is FTXO stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) stock is priced at 36.06 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 35.84, and trading volume reached 39.

Does FTXO stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is currently valued at 36.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.69% and USD.

How to buy FTXO stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shares at the current price of 36.06. Orders are usually placed near 36.06 or 36.36, while 39 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXO stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 36.59 and current price 36.06. Many compare 1.66% and 19.60% before placing orders at 36.06 or 36.36.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) in the past year was 36.59. Within 25.05 - 36.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 36.06 and 25.05 - 36.59 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXO stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.84, and 24.69% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
35.84 36.27
Rango anual
25.05 36.59
Cierres anteriores
35.84
Open
35.98
Bid
36.06
Ask
36.36
Low
35.84
High
36.27
Volumen
39
Cambio diario
0.61%
Cambio mensual
1.66%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.60%
Cambio anual
24.69%
28 septiembre, domingo