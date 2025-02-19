Moedas / FPXI
FPXI: First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
59.51 USD 0.30 (0.51%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FPXI para hoje mudou para 0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.51 e o mais alto foi 59.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FPXI Notícias
Faixa diária
59.51 59.85
Faixa anual
41.17 59.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.21
- Open
- 59.57
- Bid
- 59.51
- Ask
- 59.81
- Low
- 59.51
- High
- 59.85
- Volume
- 12
- Mudança diária
- 0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.64%
- Mudança anual
- 24.24%
