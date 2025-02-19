QuotesSections
Currencies / FPXI
FPXI: First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

59.54 USD 0.06 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FPXI exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.43 and at a high of 59.94.

Follow First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
59.43 59.94
Year Range
41.17 59.98
Previous Close
59.60
Open
59.94
Bid
59.54
Ask
59.84
Low
59.43
High
59.94
Volume
15
Daily Change
-0.10%
Month Change
3.01%
6 Months Change
26.71%
Year Change
24.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev