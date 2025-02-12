Moedas / FORR
FORR: Forrester Research Inc
11.32 USD 0.47 (4.33%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FORR para hoje mudou para 4.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.93 e o mais alto foi 11.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Forrester Research Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
10.93 11.57
Faixa anual
8.50 17.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.85
- Open
- 10.96
- Bid
- 11.32
- Ask
- 11.62
- Low
- 10.93
- High
- 11.57
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 4.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.06%
- Mudança anual
- -36.80%
